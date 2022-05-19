Gab and Juls debate whether Frenkie de Jong could reunite with Erik ten Hag at Man United. (1:57)

Erik ten Hag is set to be in attendance for Manchester United's last match of the season at Crystal Palace, sources have told ESPN.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will prepare the players as normal and pick the team at Selhurst Park but Ten Hag will observe from the stands after flying into London from Amsterdam. It will be his first chance to see his new players live since being appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor.

- Ogden: Where would United be without Ronaldo?

- Ten Hag: Difficult job, fantastic challenge

The Dutchman will officially take charge on Monday following the conclusion of the Premier League campaign. He oversaw his last match as Ajax boss on Sunday.

Ten Hag, who has signed an initial three-year contract to take the reins at Old Trafford, has been keen to avoid becoming a distraction this week with United needing to beat Palace to be sure of a place in next season's Europa League. If they do not better West Ham's result at Brighton, they could slip into the Europa Conference League.

Ten Hag held a recruitment meeting with football director John Murtough and other club officials in Amsterdam last week and there are other talks lined up to take place in London this week.

Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag and former United No. 2 Steve McClaren have already been earmarked for roles with Ten Hag's backroom staff but the 52-year-old has not ruled out making other appointments.

Ten Hag has already started planning summer training, which will include a preseason tour of Thailand and Australia. The squad are set to fly to Bangkok in early July before returning to Manchester from Perth on July 24.

The new Premier League season is set to start on August 6.