Manchester United stars Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have not played for England since the Euro 2020 final last summer. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Manchester United players who are out of the national squad have a "lot to do" to get back into the frame for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

While defender Luke Shaw is out injured, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have not been selected due to poor form, leaving Harry Maguire as the only United player in the squad for their Nations League game against Hungary on Tuesday.

- Nations League on ESPN: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S. only)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Rashford and Sancho have been out of favour since England's defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year, but Southgate said last month they still had enough club matches remaining to show their quality and change his mind before the World Cup in November.

Both forwards were missing from United's last three Premier League matches of the season as the club finished sixth, missing out on Champions League qualification.

When asked if United's players would be fresher in the coming season without Champions League football to contend with, Southgate told reporters: "We've only got one with us. They've got a lot to do to get back in the squad.

"I think the lower the load then of course the less likely for injuries and the hope that players can be that little bit sharper but there's no way of knowing. Some players are at their best when they're in a rhythm of playing."

Rashford scored just four goals in 24 games in the Premier League last season as he was hampered by injury and poor form, while Sancho netted just three league goals in his debut season at United.