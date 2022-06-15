Dean Henderson has failed to unseat David De Gea as Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are in talks over a deal for goalkeeper Dean Henderson, sources have told ESPN.

Forest, who won promotion to the Premier League last season, are keen to negotiate an initial loan move for Henderson, who has told United chiefs that he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Sources have told ESPN that United are willing to let the England goalkeeper move and that their preference is for a temporary deal. Henderson was restricted to just three first-team appearances last season as understudy to No.1 David De Gea.

He is keen to find regular football in a bid to earn a place in England's squad for the World Cup, due to start in Qatar in November. There is speculation that Forest's current No. 1, Brice Samba, could leave this summer.

Henderson impressed during a loan spell with Sheffield United and made 36 Premier League appearances for the Blades during the 2019-20 season.

He returned to Old Trafford in 2020 and signed a new five-year contract to compete with De Gea. He shared duties with the Spaniard during the 2020-21 season and made 26 appearances in all competitions but didn't get the same opportunities last term.

If Henderson was to depart, United would still be well covered in goal with De Gea and Tom Heaton. Lee Grant left the club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that United remain interested in Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen is currently on holiday while he considers his next move. The 30-year-old is out of contract after spending the second half of last season at Brentford. Sources have told ESPN that Brentford are keen to keep Eriksen but are becoming resigned to losing him in the face of interest from United and Tottenham.