The ESPN FC crew discuss Manchester United wanting to start over and Erik ten Hag's reluctance to work with Ralf Rangnick in his proposed consultancy role. (1:19)

Why didn't Ten Hag want to work with Ralf Rangnick? (1:19)

A dividend payment being made to Manchester United owners the Glazer family has been branded "indefensible" by the club's independent supporters' trust.

The Glazers, including executive co-chairmen Joel and Avram, are set to receive the bulk of an £11 million payment being made to shareholders on Friday.

- Insider Notebook: Man Utd's power struggle

- LIVE Transfer Talk: Bayern eye Ronaldo

- Olley: Ten Hag handed difficult start at Man United

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

It comes at the end of a disastrous season during which United finished sixth in the Premier League and missed out on qualification for the Champions League.

The club have also failed to make a signing so far this summer despite promising to back new manager Erik ten Hag.

The payment is the latest in a series of dividends taken by shareholders -- of which the Glazers hold a majority -- and the Manchester United Supporters' Trust have called the decision "totally unacceptable."

A statement issued by MUST on Friday read: "Today the Glazers pay themselves the lion's share of an £11m dividend at the end of one of the worst seasons in living memory.

"Reward for failure is poor practice in any business, and totally unacceptable given the current state of things at United.

MAN UNITED'S FIRST GAMES Aug. 7 Brighton (H) Aug. 13 Brentford (A) Aug. 20 Liverpool (H) Aug. 27 Southampton (A) Aug. 30 Leicester (A) Sept. 3 Arsenal (H)

"MUST is advocating and pursuing a strategy of engagement with the club and its owners, to get a stronger voice for fans, but this payment is indefensible.

"We will be making this point, and demanding answers, in our direct meetings as well as through our representatives on the fans' advisory board and fans' forum."

There is growing frustration among United fans after seeing rivals Manchester City and Liverpool make headline signings already this summer with the captures of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, respectively.

It has led to a feeling that the club -- who have not won a trophy since 2017 -- have already slipped further behind the Premier League's top two after finishing 35 points behind champions City last season.

Former United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has called on the Glazers to halt dividend payments for three years and instead use the money to improve the club's playing squad and facilities.

"The Glazer Family should not be taking £11m in dividends this Friday," Neville tweeted. It isn't right with the investment needed in the team, stadium and training ground.

"The club's cash position is low compared to previous years. An announcement is needed to halt it for the next three years minimum."