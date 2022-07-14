Erik ten Hag gets off to a dream start as Manchester United manager with a comfortable 4-0 win over Liverpool. (2:25)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he is in a "good place" and is ready for a fresh start under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Rashford looked a shadow of himself last season as United endured a miserable campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick.

He managed just five goals and lost his place in the England squad but 24-year-old says he's refreshed after a summer break.

"For me it is a fresh start, something I am looking forward to," Rashford said at a news conference in Melbourne, Australia.

"The first two and a half weeks of training has been good. We have improved a lot [and we're] a lot fitter than last season.

"We have a lot of room for improvement. I'm in a good place right now. I am looking forward to getting more games under my belt and getting ready for the season.

"It is a lot easier to make mistakes in a team that is winning.

"Individually it is the same thing. It is a lot easier to come back and improve when you make mistakes in a winning team. When you are losing it is difficult."

Rashford spent part of his summer training at Nike headquarters in the United States and was one of the first players back at Carrington to begin preseason.

He is keen to win back his place in the England squad in time for the Qatar World Cup but believes not being selected for June's Nations League games may have been a blessing in disguise.

"It has not been natural to have a long break, just under four weeks, long break physical and mentally," added Rashford.

"It is an opportunity to refresh. I am ready to go again.

"This is my first year I have been with the team since the beginning [of preseason].

"I feel a lot better than usual, when I go away with the national team and come back part-way through preseason. It is important to get a fresh start. I feel fresh and ready."

Ten Hag's reign began with a 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok and next take on Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Dutchman is close to bringing in Lisandro Martinez as his next summer signing but insists Rashford is "a symbol" of the potential he has inherited at Old Trafford.

"I think Manchester United has a huge potential, and really good players," he said. "We have experienced players, but also a lot of young guys, young boys, who have a lot of potential.

"Now it's to get the potential out and therefore we have to work really hard.

"Man United is famous for it. Marcus Rashford is one is, eh? It's a symbol of the academy of Manchester United and there will be more talents coming after."

Ten Hag has confirmed that Harry Maguire is a available to face Melbourne Victory after missing the game with Liverpool through injury.