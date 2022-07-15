Ale Moreno feels the time might be right for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United to part ways. (1:10)

Erik ten Hag has told Anthony Martial he must "focus" if he wants to get back to his best at Manchester United.

Martial has returned from a disappointing loan spell at Sevilla and scored twice in preseason games against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory so far this summer.

The Frenchman managed just seven goals for United last season and one for Sevilla but Ten Hag insisted the 26-year-old can have a key role to play in his new-look team if his attitude is right.

"I'm sure he can come back even better," Ten Hag said. "I think when he has the right focus and the right motivation and he works hard he will have production because he is a good player.

"I say when he has the right focus and every day delivers much then he will have production and it's up to him."

Ten Hag's United have now scored eight goals in two games on their tour of Thailand and Australia, following up the 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok with a 4-1 victory over Melbourne Victory at the MCG on Friday.

Anthony Martial has impressed with his performances during Manchester United's preseason tour. Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

The one downside was a sloppy goal conceded in the opening five minutes when Chris Ikonomidis took advantage of some poor defending by Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

"I don't want to talk about the individuals because I think it was from the start high up the pitch," Ten Hag added.

"The wrong choices and then it ends up like a pack of cards. It's not one individual, it is more the team who made mistakes."

Meanwhile, Ten Hag is expecting David de Gea and Raphael Varane to be fit for the next tour game against Crystal Palace in Melbourne on Tuesday.

"David trains already, he is back on the training pitch so no big worry." the Dutchman said.

"Raphael Varane is also training but something small and I expect him back on the training pitch."