PERTH, Australia -- David De Gea has said he is sick of winning Manchester United's player of the year award every time the team has a bad season.

De Gea has taken home the Sir Matt Busby award four times, including three consecutively between 2014 and 2016.

Jose Mourinho said during his time in charge at Old Trafford that when a goalkeeper wins the award it's a sign the team has not performed and De Gea admitted he would be happy if he never gets the trophy again.

"Yeah, I totally agree," De Gea said, when asked about Mourinho's comments.

"It's good for me, of course, I love to win trophies but I totally agree with what he said. It must be a striker, a midfielder, that's what happens but for sure this season it's going be another player or striker, for sure."

De Gea is set to enter his 12th season at Old Trafford but in that time has won just one Premier League title, one FA Cup, one League Cup and the Europa League.

David De Gea has made 486 appearances for Manchester United since joining in 2011. Ash Donelon/Manchester United

If a proposed move to Real Madrid had not fallen through on deadline in 2015, he would have been part of a team which has since won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues, but the 31-year-old insists he has no regrets about missing out on a move to the Bernabeu.

"Winning or not winning, just being in this club means more than winning trophies," he said.

"Of course, we want to win, we always want to win, but representing this club is bigger than any trophy.

MAN UNITED'S FIRST GAMES Aug. 7 Brighton (H) Aug. 13 Brentford (A) Aug. 22 Liverpool (H) Aug. 27 Southampton (A) Sept. 1 Leicester (A) Sept. 4 Arsenal (H)

"I'm just thinking about Manchester. It's my home. I feel very good here. It's a privilege, it's an honour to be here in this club. It's one of the best things in my life to be a part of this club."

De Gea has a year left on his contract with the option of another season which could keep him at United until 2024.

He is yet to open negotiations about a new deal but says he would be happy to stay until the end of his career.

"I didn't talk with anyone yet but I would be really happy to be here for as long as they want because I want to be here for more years," he added.

"If they let me stay here I will stay here, for sure. I'm really comfortable, really happy and hopefully, before I leave we can win something."