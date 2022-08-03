Steve Nicol, Frank Leboeuf and Gab Marcotti discuss Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the stadium before the final whistle in a game vs. Rayo Vallecano. (2:35)

Erik ten Hag has branded Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave Old Trafford during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano as "unacceptable."

Ronaldo started the match but was substituted at half-time. He was pictured leaving the stadium before the full-time whistle.

Diogo Dalot was also pictured leaving at the same time, although he was not in the match squad having played against Atletico Madrid in Oslo 24 hours earlier.

Speaking at a media day at Carrington on Tuesday, United manager Ten Hag was asked about players leaving early.

"It is unacceptable for everyone," he told Viaplay Sport Netherlands. "I am telling them its unacceptable. We are a team. A squad. Until the end we stay together."

Sources told ESPN that Ten Hag asked the entire squad, including those who featured against Atletico, to eat together ahead of the match against Rayo. The squad picked to play in Oslo were also told to watch the match at the stadium, either in the directors' box or from their own hospitality suites.

Ronaldo's early exit comes amid doubts about his future at Old Trafford.

Sources told ESPN the 37-year-old wants to leave this summer to continue playing the Champions League.

United, however, are yet to receive and offer and clubs including Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have all distanced themselves from a move.

Ronaldo missed the summer preseason tour of Thailand and Australia to deal with a family issue but returned to training last week.

United kick off the new Premier League season with a home game against Brighton on Sunday.