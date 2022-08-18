Rob Dawson feels Erik ten Hag hasn't been given a chance as a manager at Manchester United and explains why he's a vulnerable target as the club's manager. (1:13)

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) have said any new owner must be willing to invest heavily to restore its former glory amid reports the Glazer family would consider selling the club.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe would be interested in buying United, while Tesla founder Elon Musk said a Twitter post in which he said he planned to buy the club was part of "a long-running joke."

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday the Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake.

United have suffered a dreadful start of the season under new manager Erik ten Hag, losing both of their opening Premier League games, including a 4-0 thrashing away to Brentford on Saturday.

"Speculation is mounting about a potential change of ownership or new investors at Manchester United. Whilst supporters have called for change, of course this has to be the right change," MUST said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

"Any prospective new owner or investor has to be committed to the culture, ethos and best traditions of the club. They have to be willing to invest to restore United to former glories, and that investment must be real new money spent on the playing side and the stadium."

A new ownership structure must embed supporters and include fan share ownership, the group added.

United host Liverpool on Monday as Ten Hag looks to kickstart his tenure at the club.