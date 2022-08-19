Frank Leboeuf feels Man United signing Casemiro from Real Madrid would be a step in the right direction for the club. (1:24)

Erik ten Hag has called for unity between Manchester United supporters and the club ahead of their crucial match against Liverpool.

Fans are planning to protest against the Glazer family's ownership ahead of the game at Old Trafford on Monday night.

United are languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table after two games, which has only served to heighten the hostility towards the owners, but Ten Hag has told supporters he wants everyone pulling in the same direction after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

"I can only say the owners want to win and the fans, we want them behind the club," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday.

"I can understand sometimes but I am not that long in the club to see all the backgrounds. We have to fight together and be unified."

Sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag was furious with his team's performance in the 4-0 defeat at Brentford and cancelled a planned day off for the players on Sunday.

The Dutchman has challenged his squad to get "the basics" right against Liverpool as they look to win a league game against Jurgen Klopp's team for the first time since March 2018.

"I think I made myself clear, I was definitely not happy," Ten Hag added.

"In football you can talk about football, you can talk about the plan and philosophy but it starts with the basic stuff, the right attitude, fighting attitude and I didn't see that from minute one. Bring it in every game on the pitch, especially Monday night."

Speaking on Friday, Ten Hag refused to discuss the imminent arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid, with the Brazil midfielder set to move for an initial fee of €60 million.

But the United boss looked to counter reports that Casemiro's former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo could still leave Old Trafford before the transfer deadline on Sep. 1.

"I don't know why he [Ronaldo] is a particular focus after Saturday, it was the team performance," Ten Hag said.

"The whole team's attitude [was wrong] including Ronaldo. He's in our plans, that's what I can say."