Erik ten Hag said he is convinced he will "get the job done" at Manchester United despite a nightmare start to his first season in charge.

United face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday having lost their first two games of the season against Brighton and Brentford.

Ten Hag, though, said he was ready for a tough introduction after being appointed manager in the summer but has backed himself to bring success back to the club.

"I'm not here for myself, I'm here for the club and to restore the club," he told a news conference ahead of the clash with Liverpool.

"I knew before this is a challenge and I wanted this challenge. I knew before it was going to be hard but I wanted that because in my career, everywhere I started, the start was difficult but I get it done, and I'm convinced I get it done here as well."

Ten Hag is looking for a reaction from his players after cancelling a planned day off in the aftermath of the humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford last weekend.

Erik ten Hag has said he understood the challenge of Manchester United before joining the club. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

He has criticised the "attitude" and "hunger" of his players at the Gtech Community Stadium but the United manager admitted he was also at fault.

"Don't get me wrong, when I talk about players and I want to emphasise that, I'm in the same boat as well," he said.

"When we are not in the right attitude, I'm not as well. We win together, we lose together. That cannot happen. It's a signal, we don't have to make it bigger.

"I think it's now a real big story, but that's not necessary because again, it's the first, the first occasion that it's happened."

Ten Hag has decisions to make before naming his team to face Liverpool after Anthony Martial returned to training following a hamstring injury.

Casemiro isn't officially a United player so won't be available, but Lisandro Martinez could be used in midfield after the Argentinian endured a difficult 45 minutes at centre-back against Brentford before being substituted at half time.

"I don't think it was a tough 45 minutes more than any other player on the pitch," Ten Hag added.

"He won his aerial duels, he won his challenges, he was good in the passing but he also made some mistakes as the whole team did. I could've swapped 11 players."