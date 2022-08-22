Craig Burley praises the response from Manchester United against Liverpool after opening the season with two losses. (1:32)

Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo still has a future under him at Manchester United despite dropping the striker for the victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.

Ronaldo was left on the bench as United stunned Jurgen Klopp's side with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Sancho and Rashford were part of a free-flowing front three along with Anthony Elanga, but Ten Hag believes Ronaldo can be incorporated into his system.

- Olley: United beat Liverpool to kickstart Ten Hag era in style

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Everything you need to know about Man United signing Casemiro

"I think he can," said the United manager, who brought Ronaldo on as a substitute in the 86th minute. "The whole of his career under several managers he did, several styles and systems. He always performed, so why can't he do this?

"His age is not an issue. If you are good enough and you're old and you still deliver performances, you are also good enough."

Ronaldo was one of four changes made by Ten Hag following a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford, with captain Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Fred also dropped to the bench.