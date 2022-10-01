Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia says the sheer size of the club was immediately apparent to him when he moved from Feyenoord. (1:01)

Manchester United winger Antony has said he is learning a lot from Cristiano Ronaldo since moving to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Brazil international moved to United from Ajax in the summer and might not have played alongside Ronaldo at all, with the veteran forward linked with a move in order to play Champions League football.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

But he is happy at experiencing life alongside the five-time Champions League winner and is looking to learn as much as he can.

"I'm feeling very happy, and I told this to him, because we always follow up and have this dialogue," Antony told ESPN Brasil. "He always makes me feel comfortable. It looks like I have known him for a long time, and I told him this.

"He has a beautiful history and he is a huge reference for those who are younger than him. Something flashes in my mind, like we play videogames [of him], watch him on television and right now I share some moments with him, for me it is very rewarding.

"Like I said: I'm still young, I am 22 years old and I'm learning a lot from him."