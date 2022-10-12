Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said Cristiano Ronaldo will contest an English Football Association charge of improper conduct following a game at Everton last season.

Ronaldo was charged after video appeared online of the 37-year-old knocking a phone out of an Everton's supporters' hand as he walked off the pitch after a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park in April. He could be hit with a ban if he is found guilty.

"We spoke about that [the charge] and he will not accept it," Ten Hag told a news conference on Wednesday.

Ronaldo is in contention to start against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday after scoring his 700th club goal in the 2-1 win at Everton on Sunday. Anthony Martial has been ruled out of the game after his early substitution against Frank Lampard's side -- his third separate injury already this season.

"I've had several talks about that with him and I'm really disappointed for him," Ten Hag said. "From the quality, all the minutes he played, he played well, even Sunday the assist for Antony, the pressing was good, he was an important factor and played well.

"But obviously, he fell out and it's disappointing for him and disappointing for the team as well. I want every player to be available, sometimes it's disappointing when they're not available, especially with all the games coming up.

"When they're not available you have to deal with the situation and I focus on the players available."

Ten Hag stopped short of saying Martial would also be sidelined for Newcastle's visit to Old Trafford on Sunday. The game marks the start of a crucial run for United with fixtures against Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea in the space of seven days but Ten Hag insists he will pick a strong team against Omonia on Thursday as they battle with Real Sociedad to finish top of Group E.

Group winners in this season's Europa League will go straight into the round of 16 rather than playing in the round of 32.

"We will go all out for the victory," Ten Hag added.

"The first game is always the most important. It's Europe, it's tough, we want to be No.1 in the group, so we have to win the game.

"I told the players weeks ago before the break it is important to get No.1 in this group, that will be our aim."