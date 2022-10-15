Mason Greenwood has been arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

The Manchester United footballer was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault in January and later further arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and sexual assault.

The 21-year-old striker has not been charged and remains on bail after it was extended following a court hearing in June.

A statement issued by Greater Manchester Police read: "GMP are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday, Oct. 15 2022. Enquiries are ongoing at this time."

Manchester United are aware of the situation but declined to comment when contacted by ESPN.

Greenwood, capped once by England, has not been available for training or matches since his initial arrest and remains suspended by the club until further notice. Sportswear company Nike have ended their sponsorship deal with Greenwood and Electronic Arts have confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

Greenwood was arrested in January in response to allegations made via a series of online posts. He made his debut for Manchester United in March 2019 and has made 129 appearances for the club.