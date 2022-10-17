Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has been remanded in custody until Nov. 21 after appearing in court charged with attempted rape.

Greenwood, 21, left in a prison escort van on Monday after appearing before District Judge Mark Hadfield at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

He has also been charged with assault and repeatedly engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. He will next appear in court on Nov. 21 at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021. Greenwood was initially arrested in January following allegations made in a series of online posts.

United said in a statement on Saturday the forward "remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process."