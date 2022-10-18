Shaka Hislop finds it hard to understand how Fred and Marcus Rashford both missed chances to win the game late on for Manchester United vs. Newcastle. (2:01)

Manchester United have been charged by the English Football Association (FA) for failing to control their players following a protest with the referee during Sunday's goalless draw against Newcastle, and manager Erik ten Hag has rejected the suggestion his team acted inappropriately.

A group of United players surrounded referee Craig Pawson after he ruled out a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo. Pawson ruled that Newcastle had not taken a free-kick despite an apparent touch from Fabian Schar, before Ronaldo touched the ball away from goalkeeper Nick Pope to score into an empty net.

During their protests, United "failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion", according to the FA charge.

"I don't think it was too strong," Ten Hag told a news conference on Tuesday.

"It wasn't really aggressive but I don't know what's happening exactly on the pitch, I was too far away. I saw it back on the video.

"There was a touch from the Newcastle player, quite clear, and they went to the referee to ask about it," he said.

United are in action against Tottenham on Wednesday but will be without Anthony Martial, who missed the draw with Newcastle due to a back injury.

Christian Eriksen also missed the game because of illness but could return against his former club.

"Anthony Martial is not available, he's back on the pitch but not in the team training," Ten Hag said. "Christian Eriksen returned to team training today [Tuesday] and we have to see tomorrow if he has the energy.

"Harry Maguire, Donny Van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are making good progress and they will all return to team training this week."