Erik ten Hag has revealed that Manchester United are waiting to decide whether to offer David De Gea a new contract.

The goalkeeper, who made his 500th appearance for United on Sunday, has a deal until the end of the season and the club have an option to extend it by another 12 months, but Ten Hag says they are taking their time before deciding their next move.

"We didn't make a decision on him, but what I can say is that I am really happy with David De Gea as a keeper," Ten Hag told a news conference on Tuesday. "His first two performances of the season were not his best performances, but after you see he brings us a lot for the defence department, gives stability and as a person I like him.

"I can really co-operate with him really well, but first we go to the winter and then we will talk about how to deal with the situations."

De Gea, 31, has said publicly he would like to extend his stay at Old Trafford, now into its 12th season following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

There have been suggestions that Ten Hag is keen to find a goalkeeper who is more comfortable on the ball. Last season's No.2 Dean Henderson, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, is expected back next summer.

Martin Dubravka was signed on loan from Newcastle United before the transfer deadline, but is yet to play a single minute so far this season.

"In this moment we only think about performing," Ten Hag added. "We have a lot of games to go, so I don't want to get that interfered by talks [about contracts]. We have to focus on football and performances, not on negotiating. That's what we have to do now.

"Some players get motivated when you play for a contract, but it is not why we handle it like this. We just want to restore Man United, we want to develop the squad, develop the team and bring everything to a better level."

United face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Wednesday and, had things been different, Ten Hag could have been sitting in the opposite dugout.

The former Ajax Amsterdam manager interviewed for the Spurs job in 2021 before Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed, but he has no regrets about how it worked out.

"I never talk about interest or what else," Ten Hag said when asked about Tottenham's interest. "Also it's not interesting. I am here. I am happy to be here and I want to get the best out of here.

"I am happy to be here, but I'm not satisfied where we are but I also know that I'm impatient. I think good is not good enough, we have to do better. I see many things that can go better but I also see improvement so when we keep going with this progress we'll improve more and I will be even happier."