Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to first-team training with Manchester United and is in contention to face FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday, sources have told ESPN.

Ronaldo was dropped for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after refusing to come on as a substitute during the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo, 37, was told to train alone with fitness coaches on Friday but was allowed to rejoin the squad on Tuesday ahead of the game against FC Sheriff.

Sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag and Ronaldo were in "constant dialogue" over the weekend, and there were no showdown talks at the training ground on Tuesday morning.

The United squad were given a day off on Monday but told to report on Tuesday to begin preparations for the Europa League Group E fixture.

Ten Hag's team are second, three points behind Real Sociedad, with two games remaining.

Sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag is happy the issue with Ronaldo has been resolved with both the Dutchman and the Portugal striker now keen to move on.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is uncertain.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Ten Hag insisted Ronaldo would remain "an important part" of his squad.

He said: "What we said in the statement is that Cristiano remains an important part of the squad and I count on him for the rest of the season. We want to fulfil our ambitions.

"What I said is I don't want to miss him. I want him to be in the squad and be involved for every game, because he has an impact."

Ronaldo has scored two goals in 12 appearances so far this season, including his 700th club career goal in the 2-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

However, after only making two Premier League starts so far this season, he has been linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

United have just six games remaining before the break for the World Cup in Qatar.