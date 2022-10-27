Manchester United winger Antony was substituted at half-time of a Europa League win over Sheriff. Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he will "correct" Antony if he thinks the Brazilian is doing tricks for the sake of it.

The winger performed a spin with the ball in the first half of the 3-0 win over FC Sheriff before immediately misplacing his pass.

- Dawson: Ronaldo makes statement in return after discipline

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes branded the passage of play "ridiculous" while cameras caught Ten Hag shaking his head on the bench. Antony was replaced at half-time, although Ten Hag suggested the substitution was pre-planned.

"I don't have a problem with that [the trick] as long as it's functional," said Ten Hag. "I demand more from him -- more runs behind, more often in the box and more playing in the pocket. When there is a trick like that, it's nice as long as it's functional. If you're not losing the ball then it's OK but if it's a trick because of a trick then I will correct him."

The result against Sheriff confirmed United's place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League. Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo got the goals and afterwards Ten Hag said Ronaldo, back in the team following his suspension, had got his reward for persistence after missing a number of other chances.

"He kept going and the team kept going to put him in the right position," Ten Hag said. "He kept going to get himself in the right position. He didn't give up and I think that's what he's done his whole career and in the end he got his reward for it."

As well as bringing back Ronaldo, Ten Hag also handed a first senior start to 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho. The forward impressed on the left side of the front three and almost capped his evening with a goal.

"I think it was a good performance for him," Ten Hag said. "He did what I expected him to do. First, he deserved a chance. The last weeks, a start was difficult for him because I was not happy with him, but the last week I was happy with him.

"He had a better attitude, more resilience, more determination and what you see, he has the talent.

"It's young kids. They have to grow and know what are the demands of top football. It's not only about a trick or scoring one goal, we have to win football games. Every day you have to fulfil the highest standards and we have to teach that, but not only him, all the players and especially the young players."