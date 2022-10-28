Mark Ogden explains why clubs are yet to show interest in taking Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer from Man United. (1:17)

Erik ten Hag has said Cristiano Ronaldo will get enough opportunities at Manchester United this season to match his goalscoring feats from last year.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions last season but has managed just three in 13 appearances this term.

But after scoring in the 3-0 win over FC Sheriff on Thursday, Ten Hag has backed the 37-year-old to pass the 20-goal mark before the end of the campaign.

"I think it's possible," Ten Hag said.

"It's up to him, but I think when you collect all the chances he creates, the team creates for him in the last weeks, you see he's still capable of getting in the right positions and he's still capable of finishing them."

Ronaldo will have to wait to see if he is picked to start against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored against FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday. Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Ten Hag will have to choose between the Portugal striker or Marcus Rashford to lead the line against David Moyes' side with Anthony Martial still sidelined because of a back injury.

"He's making progress, he's outside, he's working there, he's on the pitch and we're waiting for his step back in team training," Ten Hag said when asked about Martial's fitness.

"He had a setback as he fell out against Everton with his back. He's had some injuries, it's really frustrating for us but also for him.

"We've seen him play well in pre-season. He's had less minutes but he's scored already three goals. Against Everton, he had an important role with the first goal, his assist for Antony.

"It would be good to have him back because he can make the difference and score goals, but also linking up he's really important and his pressing is really good."

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek is in contention to feature against West Ham after returning from injury as a second-half substitute against Sheriff.

It was the midfielder's first appearance since August, and Ten Hag said he will get opportunities to play now he has returned to full fitness.

"He was a long time out and I was happy to give him some minutes because you need that to get in the right form," the United boss added.

"He's had to work himself back. He's not even one week in training, same as Harry Maguire, so I was really happy to give Donny and Harry minutes because we need them in the coming weeks

"When you analyse the season so far, then if he was available he'd get his chance."