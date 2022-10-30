Janusz Michallik praises the tactical changes made by Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Man United. (1:51)

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will look at David De Gea's contract situation during the break for the World Cup.

The goalkeeper has a deal until the end of the season while the club also have an option to extend it by another 12 months.

De Gea was instrumental in the 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, making three key saves in the second half, and despite speculation over his long-term future, Ten Hag says he's "happy" with the Spaniard.

"We said first we are focusing on the games but when we come to an end with this block, we have the World Cup and then we have to think about [his contract]," said Ten Hag.

"In the background we have our strategies for how to deal with it. It is clear already and I have already emphasised it several times, I am really happy with David. He is a great goalkeeper. He is only 31. He is fit. He can progress even more. He was already impressive for Man United and I think he will do that in the future as well."

De Gea's performance came following reports he has been left out of Spain's provisional 55-man squad for the World Cup.

Spain coach Luis Enrique has preferred Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon as his first-choice goalkeeper but it's now unlikely De Gea, who has been criticised for his ability with the ball at his feet in the past, will even travel to Qatar as part of the squad.

"Everyone has his own opinion," added Ten Hag.

"First thing for the goalkeeper is to protect the goal and make sure you don't concede goals. In that fact he is magnificent. But with the feet he has capabilities as well.

"He has to do not only with the keeper but also the one in front and what options you give to bring passes in.

"If you are in the wrong position he doesn't have the options to pass. But I am convinced he can do it. The games so far he proved it and he will improve in that part."