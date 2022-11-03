Casemiro has previously been coached by managers Zinedine Zidane, Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro said he has been surprised by manager Erik Ten Hag's obsession with winning, adding it is a trait he has seen in very few managers.

The Brazil midfielder, who joined United from Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £70 million in August, previously played under Zinedine Zidane, Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti at the Spanish side.

The five-time Champions League winner has worked his way into the team and started their last eight games.

"After being in football for quite a while, even though I'm only 30, his obsession for winning is what surprised me the most," Casemiro told reporters on Wednesday ahead of their Europa League game against Real Sociedad.

"I think he's got many strengths, we all know it's a process and we're growing together. We want to win and [Ten Hag] is obsessed with teaching us and making us better to the millimetre.

"That obsession with winning is something I've only seen with very few managers."

United are fifth in the Premier League with 23 points after 12 games, one behind fourth-place Newcastle United.