Jadon Sancho has been left out of Manchester United's squad for their training camp in Spain to continue with an individual training programme, the club have confirmed.

Erik ten Hag and a squad made up of players who have not featured at the World Cup and youngsters have travelled to southern Spain for games against La Liga sides Cadiz and Real Betis.But Sancho, who has spent the break working with coaches in the Netherlands recommended by Ten Hag, is not part of the group.

United confirmed the travelling squad on their website and said of Sancho's absence: "Jadon Sancho is continuing his individual training programme as part of a process to get back to his highest level. The club is fully supporting him in this."

Sancho, who was left out of England's World Cup squad by manager Gareth Southgate, has not played for United since the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Oct. 22 and was not named in the squad for United's final four games before the break because of illness.

Meanwhile, United have included senior players David De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial in the squad for the trip to Spain.

Christian Eriksen and Facundo Pellistri, who both exited the World Cup after the group stages with Denmark and Uruguay respectively, have been given time off following international duty in Qatar.

United restart their domestic campaign with a Carabao Cup tie against Burnley at Old Trafford on Dec. 21, just three days after the World Cup final. They make their return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest on Dec. 27.