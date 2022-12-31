Marcus Rashford will start on the bench for Manchester United against Wolves on Saturday. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Marcus Rashford has been dropped from the Manchester United starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League game against Wolves for unspecified "internal disciplinary" reasons, according to manager Erik ten Hag.

Rashford, 25, had been expected to lead United's forward line at Molineux after scoring two goals in two games since returning to club action following his involvement at the World Cup with England.

But Ten Hag said before the game that Rashford had been dropped to the substitutes' bench as a result of a disciplinary matter

"Internal disciplinary," Ten Hag told BT Sport. "No [details]. Our rules. Now focus on the game.

"He is in very good form and no-one can play all the games."

Ten Hag has shown his readiness to make big decisions with star players already this season, with the former Ajax manager dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad for the league game at Chelsea after the Portugal captain refused to play as a substitute against Tottenham.

Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho was overlooked for games on the preseason tour of Australia after angering Ten Hag with his time-keeping, so his decision to drop Rashford is in keeping with his determination to ensure that his players adhere to his strict rules.

United recently triggered a 12-month option to extend Rashford's Old Trafford contract due to his previous deal being set to expire at the end of this season.