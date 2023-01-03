Craig Burley explains why he likes Manchester United's chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League. (1:23)

Erik ten Hag admitted Donny van de Beek's injury is "a concern" after the Manchester United midfielder was forced off during a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Van de Beek had to be substituted just before half-time following a heavy challenge from Marcos Senesi. The Dutchman was able to walk off the pitch, but afterwards Ten Hag admitted the injury "doesn't look good."

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"It's difficult to say, we have to wait 24 hours before we can give a good diagnosis," Ten Hag told a news conference on Tuesday. "It is [a concern]. I can't say in this moment [what the injury is]. You have to wait 24 hours, but it doesn't look good."

Van de Beek's injury was the one downside for Ten Hag, who saw his team win for the sixth game in a row. Victory over Bournemouth moved United to within a point of second-place Manchester City and Ten Hag admitted an unlikely title challenge might be "possible."

Man United's Donny van de Beek was substituted after picking up an injury in his team's win over Bournemouth. Getty Images

United have cup games against Everton and Charlton next before back-to-back league games against leaders Arsenal, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle on Tuesday, and Pep Guardiola's reigning champions.

"That [a title challenge] is a big step," added Ten Hag. "We have to go from game to game but the belief is growing and that's a good signal but we have to give every game 100 percent energy and focus and if you keep in that philosophy it's possible but don't think too far ahead."

Despite a relatively comfortable win over Bournemouth, Ten Hag said afterwards he was not completely satisfied with the performance.

"We scored great goals and I think we should have scored even more, but we could have conceded one or two and I am not happy with that because David [De Gea] had to make good saves," he said. "We have to play more smart, so that is the next step we have to make."