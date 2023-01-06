Marcus Rashford scores one and assists two goals as Manchester United gains a hard-fought victory over Everton in the FA Cup. (1:53)

Erik ten Hag branded Marcus Rashford "unstoppable" after the Manchester United forward scored for the fifth game in a row.

Rashford made two goals and scored the other as United progressed in the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over Everton at Old Trafford on Friday.

It's the first time Rashford has scored in five consecutive matches for United after finding the net in every game since the restart following the World Cup.

"Marcus was the one who goes in front and showed the confidence and the belief and good movements behind, taking the players on," said United boss Ten Hag.

"I think he was 90 minutes a threat for the defending part of Everton.

"It is about bringing him in the right position so Marcus is doing very well but also the team so that he can bring his strengths in and be unstoppable with his speed and his dribbles."

Marcus Rashford has five goals and three assists since returning from the World Cup. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Everton manager Frank Lampard was also full of praise for Rashford, adding that "nobody can stop" the 25-year-old when he's in the type of form he has shown since the World Cup.

He's on 13 goals for the season, already eight more than he managed in the whole of the 2021-22 campaign.

"As a striker, you measure goals and assists and definitely today he had two assists and one goal," added Ten Hag.

"He has fantastic skills and when he has that mental stability he can keep going, but that demands a lot from him and us, but when he keeps focus like that I am sure he can keep this process going."

Victory over Everton was United's seventh in a row in all competitions. They play Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday before back-to-back league games against Manchester City and Arsenal.

"I think we have a good belief," said Ten Hag. "First of all it is about keeping the freshness with so many games.

"Today I could see the load was high so we have to make sure we get the right balance in load and relaxation and the players keep fresh for the good challenges because you know we want to face the big challenges -- City, Arsenal and Leeds -- and your physical performance has to be top."