Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford that if he keeps his level of "effort and focus" he can continue his goalscoring streak.

Rashford found the net for the six game in a row after coming on as a substitute to score twice in the 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has reached 15 goals for the campaign -- already 10 more than he managed last season -- and is only seven behind his best single-season tally of 22 in 2019-20.

"When he brings himself in the position in the one-on-ones in the box he will score and that is what he is doing at the moment," said Ten Hag

"When he keeps the focus and keeps putting the same effort in he will keep on scoring."

Rashford will get a chance to maintain his goal-scoring run against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday but Ten Hag has an injury concern over Diogo Dalot.

The right-back limped off in the first half against Charlton and was replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and is set to be assessed at Carrington on Wednesday.

"Diogo came off and it was a precaution," said Ten Hag, who confirmed Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will be fit to face City after being given the night off. "We have to see in the coming hours and make a decision."

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that United are closing in on a deal for Wout Weghorst. United are set to pay a loan fee for the striker that will be split between parent club Burnley and Besiktas, although a deal is likely to hinge on whether the Turkish side can bring in a replacement.

Ten Hag was asked for an update on the move for Weghorst following the game against Charlton but replied: "No, unfortunately I can't."