Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said on Tuesday that his team have a good opportunity to win their first trophy since 2017, as they prepare for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest.

United have been criticised by their supporters for the club's trophy drought, with the team's Europa League and Carabao Cup titles won in 2017 their most recent pieces of silverware.

United have improved under Ten Hag and are the only English team to remain in contention in four competitions this season -- Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

"It's about that, it's about winning trophies," Ten Hag said at a news conference on Tuesday. "We have a good opportunity but you have to go from game to game.

"Now we play Forest in two legs, we focus on the first leg. Don't think further ahead as it will only distract."

Ten Hag said United have moved on from their 3-2 defeat to league leaders Arsenal on Sunday and his players are fully focused on facing Forest, who are 13th in the Premier League table, nine spots below United.

The Dutchman added that Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial will remain unavailable for the game, but Casemiro would be available again after serving a one-match ban in the league.

The second leg will be played at Old Trafford on Feb. 1.