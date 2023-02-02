Mason Greenwood leaves court in November after a preliminary hearing. LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Criminal proceedings against Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood have been "discontinued."

The 21-year-old footballer was due to face trial in November over allegations of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

However, a statement issued by Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday said the case has now been dropped. Greenwood has not played for United since being suspended by the club in January 2022.

"A decision has been made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement naming Greenwood.

United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.

A CPS spokesperson said: "A combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

The CPS added that it encouraged "any potential victims to come forward and report to police."

"Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this," Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP's Head of Public Protection, said.

"The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

"Despite the media and public's interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail."

Information from Reuters contributed to that report.