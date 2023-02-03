Man United boss Erik ten Hag refused to comment on Mason Greenwood potential return to Old Trafford. Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has refused to comment on Mason Greenwood's possible return to the club and told his players to focus on Crystal Palace's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

A criminal case against Greenwood, which led to the 21-year-old missing a year of football, was dropped on Thursday.

United have launched an internal review before deciding whether the forward, who has a contract until 2025, can return to training and matches and speaking at a news conference on Friday, Ten Hag refused to comment on whether he will be part of the process.

"I can't add anything," Ten Hag said. "I refer to the statement of the club. In this moment, I can't give a comment about the process. I can't say anything about it, I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can't add anything."

Ten Hag has urged his squad to focus on their Premier League fixture at home against Palace on Saturday.

United sit fourth in the table, level on points with third-place Newcastle, and are looking to extend their winning run to four matches.

"We have always to focus on the game, no matter what, it is our job," Ten Hag added.

"That is why we are here, we have a lot to do against them [Palace]. Two weeks ago, it was a bad performance there, I wasn't happy with the performance from us, it was 90% focus and energy and we dropped two points.

"We need a better game, better focus in the game, better conduct in the way of play because we have to beat them because that's quite clear."

Marcel Sabitzer is set to make his debut against Palace after the Austria international signed a six-month loan deal on deadline day.

Sabitzer trained for the first time on Thursday and Ten Hag raised the prospect of the 28-year-old starting against Palace.

"He did only one session but you can see he's a very fit player and I think he is ready to play," Ten Hag said.

"I think he's a really smart player and I think we gave him some guidance but he knows what to do, he knows the job. It could be [that he starts]."