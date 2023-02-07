Steve Nicol reacts to another home win for Manchester United, this time holding out with 10 men to beat Crystal Palace. (1:41)

MANCHESTER, England -- Anthony Martial has been ruled out of Manchester United's Premier League clash with Leeds United on Wednesday as the forward's injury-hit season continues.

Martial was absent for the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday and is again not fit enough to face Leeds. It will be the 21st game he has missed through injury already this season.

Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen remains out long-term with an ankle injury.

"It's definitely a big game [against Leeds] in this part of England, it's a big game for us," Ten Hag told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We know we have Manchester City and Liverpool but for our fans this means so much and our players are aware of that and know what to do."

Ten Hag said the club thought about appealing Casemiro's red card but decided against it. The Brazil international will miss games against Leeds on Wednesday and Sunday as well as Leicester's visit to Old Trafford on Feb. 19.

"We considered it [appealing] but still it's, for me, not the right decision," Ten Hag added. "I don't think we have a chance in a legal process."

Victory for United over Leeds would take Ten Hag's team level on points with City while Leeds, who sacked manager Jesse Marsch on Monday, are looking for their first league win for more than three months.

"It's always sad if a manager is a colleague and gets sacked, so in general I don't believe in it, that you sack a manager and get better results," Ten Hag said.

"Most of the time it doesn't work. Let the manager finish their work and make a good evaluation. But the pressure is high with decision makers at football clubs and they turn. But if you see the facts, most of the time it doesn't work out well."

United are third in the Premier League table, eight points from leaders Arsenal having played an extra game.