BARCELONA, Spain -- Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Frenkie de Jong ahead of Manchester United's Europa League tie with Barcelona by saying the midfielder would "make any team stronger."

United tried and failed to sign De Jong last summer with the Dutchman staying at Barcelona to become a key part of the Spanish side's resurgence under Xavi Hernandez.

Sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag has not closed the door on potentially reigniting his interest in the 25-year-old, who is set to line up against United at Camp Nou on Thursday.

"Frenkie is an incredible player and for every club in the whole world he will strengthen the squad because he has a unique quality," said Ten Hag, who worked with De Jong during his spell in charge of Ajax.

"If you can get him in the squad your team will be stronger. In Spain he became even better. He's a fantastic player, plays out from the back, he always has time and it was a pleasure to work with him."

Also speaking ahead of the tie, though, Barcelona boss Xavi insisted De Jong always wanted to stay with the Catalan giants.

"He was really clear to me, he wanted to stay with us, so there was no doubt," Xavi said.

"Now he is our player, I am really happy and satisfied with his performance, his leadership. He is in a very good moment on the pitch and I think he is enjoying himself."

United are facing Barcelona for the first time since a Champions League quarterfinal under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019.

Ten Hag acknowledged that the latest clash coming in the last-32 of the Europa League is a sign that both clubs have slipped from the top of European football, but the United boss believes that they are on their way back.

"Both clubs have the ambition to be in the Champions League, not just to be in the Champions League, they want to have an impact in the Champions League, go in the semifinals and finals and win," said Ten Hag.

"But the reality is we're in the Europa League. Both clubs needed a reset and we are both in the right direction, so I think it's exciting to face each other, it will help both clubs, it's a good test.

"I think Barcelona is also a very different club and I think Barcelona is playing, in this moment, its best football in several years."

Those compliments were reciprocated by Xavi, who heaped praise on Ten Hag and in-form forward Marcus Rashford.

"[Rashford] is one of the most [dangerous players right now], yes, I fully agree because he's very fast, is a good dribbler, good one on one... He is one of the most dangerous players now in Europe," Xavi said.

He added on Ten Hag: "He has changed the face of the team. It was hard at first but he is doing a good job. He is a great coach.

"Turning around the situation at United was not easy. They are excited again. He's an interesting coach, he has some really interesting [tactical] variations. He is a reference for attacking coaches that like this style of football."

Ten Hag will be without injured trio Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay and Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are suspended.

Casemiro is available after missing the last two games because of a domestic suspension while Luke Shaw could again revert to centre-back to cover from Martinez.

"As a manager, you have a certain planning but the game coming up is the most important game and that can change your plans because of performances, because of tactics, because of the opponent, because of injuries or suspensions," said Ten Hag.

"The first game coming up is the most important. We have many options, I think, in the squad to sort it out and we can use Luke as a full-back and a centre-back.

"We have seen he can do both, he did both very well. We have at centre-half other good options who do well."

Information from ESPN's Sam Marsden was used in this report.