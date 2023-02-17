Mark Ogden explains the latest updates around the potential sale of Manchester United by the Glazer family. (1:36)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players they should not be distracted by takeover talk as they continue their fight in four competitions this season.

Prospective bidders have been asked to provide proof of funds to support their proposals by Friday.

Middle East consortiums, including at least two from Qatar and one from Saudi Arabia, are set to dominate the process along with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

It has prompted speculation that the squad could be overhauled in the summer with expensive new recruits but Ten Hag has told his players they should only be focused on football.

"We are following it, it's our club," Ten Hag said. "Of course we are committed but we are focusing on football, on training and our way of play, and games, we are focusing on that.

"We are enjoying our togetherness at the moment. It's really enjoyable to work and we are focusing on games and we are in four competitions. Others in the club will have to make decisions and give efforts in the process but it's not up to us."

The Glazer family, who own the club, announced their intention to seek "strategic alternatives" -- either a full takeover or outside investment -- in November.

Ten Hag said he was briefed on the club's plans at the time but the Dutchman has not asked for regular updates.

"At the start, yes, they informed me how the process will go," he said. "I focus on football, they are focusing on other parts, departments of the club, how to get everything financed."

Following the 2-2 draw with Barcelona on Thursday, United face Leicester at Old Trafford on Sunday aiming to keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City and Arsenal.

City's victory at the Emirates on Wednesday means Ten Hag's team are just five points off the top but the United boss is still playing down talk of a title challenge.

"We don't think about so far [ahead]," he said. "What we have to do is to put us in April in the right position, so our thinking can only be on the next game, that we always have to be better than the previous game, and think about game for game, they are the energy and focus."