Erik ten Hag has said his dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson in the build-up to the Europa League tie with Barcelona was to share the former Manchester United manager's "knowledge and experience."

The pair were spotted in a Cheshire restaurant on Tuesday as Ten Hag prepares his team for a crucial couple of days including Barcelona's visit to Old Trafford on Thursday and the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday.

"I always enjoy speaking with people with a lot of knowledge and experience," Ten Hag said at a news conference on Wednesday. "He wants to share it and help and support. Manchester United is his club.

"He feels so committed and he wants us to do well. It was a great night and I look forward to our next night."

United face Barcelona in the second leg after the 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last week. Barcelona are without midfield pair Pedri and Gavi but Ten Hag said the Spanish giants are still more than capable of winning at Old Trafford and progressing to the round of 16.

"Gavi and Pedri are big, great players, very young but have a positive effect on the game of Barcelona," Ten Hag added.

"Their squad has so much depth in it that they have players who can replace them. Tomorrow will be a very good team from Barcelona so if we want to win we will have to play our best.

"For me, the next game is always the biggest game. I'm not one to look back, I look forward. Two big, great teams facing each other at Old Trafford will be a massive atmosphere. I think it's the best you can get."

Ten Hag, meanwhile, has been given a boost ahead of the game with both Harry Maguire and Antony set to return. Maguire missed the 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday while Antony has been absent for the last four matches.

"I expect Maguire and Antony to be available," Ten Hag said.

"[Anthony] Martial not available. He's back on the pitch but not in the team. What we will do differently you'll see tomorrow on the pitch."