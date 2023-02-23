Alejandro Moreno discusses how Manchester United looked more confident than Barcelona in their match at Old Trafford. (2:36)

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United's Europa League victory over Barcelona shows they "can beat anyone."

United added Barcelona to a list of statement wins this season that already includes Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Ten Hag's team are still in four competitions this season, and the Dutchman insists they won't fear anyone they might face between now and May.

"You need results to get that strong belief," Ten Hag said.

"I think this is another step because when you can beat Barcelona, one of the best teams in this moment in Europe, then your belief can be really strong then you are able to beat anyone."

United fell behind to a Robert Lewandowski penalty but fought back thanks to goals from Fred and Antony to book their place in the round of 16 4-3 on aggregate.

"It was a magnificent night," Ten Hag said.

"I think it is brilliant when you can beat Barcelona, eight points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga and we have seen in this week Real Madrid playing.

"We did a magnificent performance and we have to take it with us in the season, take it with us in the belief that we can win big games."

Afterward Ten Hag reserved special praise for Fred, who scored the equaliser shortly after half-time and was involved in the winner when his shot rebounded to Antony.

Fred was also asked to nullify Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with Ten Hag praising the Brazilian's efforts.

"He had an important role already last week in Barcelona, and this week the same, first he had to stop Frenkie de Jong playing," Ten Hag said.

"He had to play as a mosquito around him and go behind him and he did it magnificently. Last week he gave a brilliant assist for Rashy [Marcus Rashford] in Barcelona and today he scored a goal, brilliant performance."