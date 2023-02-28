Nedum Onuoha thinks Manchester United winning the Carabao Cup could be the start of a resurgence at Old Trafford. (1:25)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players to "get back to work" following their Carabao Cup success.

United have an FA Cup fifth-round tie against West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday, just three days after their 2-0 victory over Newcastle at Wembley earned the club's first trophy in six years.

Ten Hag allowed his players to celebrate in the dressing room and on the trip back to Manchester but now wants his squad to refocus.

Asked at a news conference on Tuesday about his message following the final, the Dutchman said: "Get back to work.

"They had to celebrate this momentum but yesterday [Monday] after we settled down, we get back to work and did what we had to do, which was recovery."

United face a trip to Liverpool on Sunday but Ten Hag said he isn't looking ahead to the game at Anfield.

"I think every game is important," he said. "Every game until now. This dressing room has the right attitude and the right approach they take game by game and you said [Liverpool] is the biggest game but is Barcelona not a big game?"

Ten Hag could use the West Ham game to make changes with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer all in the frame to start. Anthony Martial remains sidelined with a hip injury while Luke Shaw and Fred are doubts.

"Anthony Martial is not available," said Ten Hag. "Luke Shaw and Fred are questions for tomorrow.

"I think the squad the whole season is so important and every time players come in, if it's for a whole game, minutes, a couple of games, also during games we can change dynamics, we do it with many more than 11 players.

"I count on them and know they will be ready. Every time they play they take responsibility and it's about that, but you also have to fight for your position. There are great months and great games ahead of us."