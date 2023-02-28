Erik ten Hag explains why he didn't panic when Manchester United didn't have a great start of the season. (0:53)

Erik ten Hag says talk that Manchester United could complete a quadruple this season is only "for the fans."

The Carabao Cup has already been secured while United remain in both the FA Cup and Europa League. They are also on the fringes of the Premier League title race, sitting eight points behind leaders, Arsenal, but Ten Hag says he has not even thought about the prospect of winning all four trophies.

"That is for fans," he said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"We have to focus on the next game and that is the only thing we are doing.

"Us, we are talking for 10 minutes and I didn't hear the words West Ham United. I think it was the press conference for West Ham United so it's only about this we have to talk about.

"We don't have to talk about trophies. We have to talk about West Ham United, that is the game tomorrow."

Erik ten Hag lifted his first trophy as Manchester United boss with a 2-0 win over Newcastle in Sunday's Carabao Cup final. Richard Sellers/Getty Images

United could end up playing 65 games this season if they reach the final of both the FA Cup and Europa League. The hectic schedule saw Ten Hag's team play eight games in February but the Dutchman insists the busy fixture list is positive rather than negative.

"In my experience in Ajax, when we dropped out of Europe the levels went down and when you are in it gives energy," said Ten Hag.

"Until now, we have managed it [the schedule] quite well and I think we can do it also until the end of the season. Except Anthony Martial, the availability from all the players is there."

Martial has missed the last seven games with a hip injury and will not be available for Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round tie against West Ham at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has been training on the grass but has not yet joined full sessions with the rest of the squad and Ten Hag says there is no timeframe for the 27-year-old to step up his recovery.

"I don't have an expectation about that, let him do his work," said Ten Hag.

"Several times now he comes back and he drops back too quickly. Give him the time. Of course I hope he's on board but at this moment we're doing really well with this set-up.

"When he is available then we have an extra option and a good option so give him time. When he's back we'll be happy because we will have a quality extra option, hopefully for the rest of the season."