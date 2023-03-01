Manchester United completes the comeback against West Ham thanks to Alejandro Garnacho's fantastic strike in the 90th minute. (0:56)

Erik ten Hag hailed Alejandro Garnacho as almost unique in world football after the teenager scored another crucial goal for Manchester United.

Garnacho,18, sent United on their way to a FA Cup quarterfinal with a stoppage-time goal against West Ham to make it 2-1.

Fred scored a third to make the result safe but it was Garnacho's fourth goal of the season -- three of which have come in the 85th minute or later -- which was the crucial intervention.

"Definitely it is a great skill when you are fearless or brave," Ten Hag said of Garnacho afterwards.

"There are not so many players in world football who can take players on and outplay or out-dribble them. He has more skills than only that, for example finishing, but also he has a big engine, he is fast, he has speed he can keep running for 90 minutes or 120 minutes."

Victory over West Ham extended United's winning run to four ahead of the trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ten Hag made a number of changes to his team following the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle but said his team were able to fight back from a goal down against David Moyes' side because "they hate to lose."

"This team is composed, doesn't show panic, we can change the dynamics of the game, either different formations, bringing subs on but also with the players on the pitch," said the Dutchman.

"The belief is so strong, the resilience is so strong and they hate losing.

"I think it was great. The team showed personality, they never give up and turned around the game. I think it is very important, very big and a massive performance from our team."

United were drawn to face Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals, with the game to take place during the weekend of March 17-19.