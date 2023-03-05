Erik ten Hag has said he did not lose any sleep over Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United.

Ronaldo left United at the end of November when his contract ended by mutual consent and has since joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr where he is the highest-paid player in the world.

Leading up to his departure from United, the five-time Champions League winning forward had become a peripheral figure under Ten Hag and had given an interview criticising the club.

"I had my reasons [for Ronaldo's exit]," Ten Hag said. "They were obvious and I also knew the consequences. It could have had a negative outcome. That is always possible in football. But I am not worrying. I sleep well also, even during those nights.

"I have to take decisions in respect of advancing the club and the team. That is my job and that is the responsibility I have -- and I have to stand by those decisions. I have to face the consequences and the impact of my decisions, not only in the short term but also for the longer term.

"Of course, you don't always have a lot of time. In that period I remember we had 10 days so I could consider which choice would be the best. You always have to think strategically. But that is my job and that is the responsibility I have to take."