Erik ten Hag is content that Bruno Fernandes did not ask to be substituted during the humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, sources have told ESPN.

Fernandes, who was Manchester United's captain at Anfield, was seen gesturing to the bench as Marcus Rashford was being replaced with Anthony Elanga in the 85th minute.

It prompted suggestions that, with the game lost, the midfielder was asking Ten Hag to come off the field, but sources have told ESPN he was only seeking clarification on his position following the substitution.

Sources have also told ESPN that Fernandes will not face punishment for an apparent push on assistant referee Adam Nunn in the second half.

The English Football Association will not look at the incident again because it was deemed to be dealt with by the match officials at the time.

Sources have told ESPN that following the heavy defeat to Liverpool, Ten Hag arrived at the club's Carrington training ground at 7 a.m. GMT on Monday.

The players arrived at 9 a.m. GMT for a scheduled recovery session as preparations begin for Thursday's Europa League round-of-16 first-leg tie against Real Betis at Old Trafford.

Sources have told ESPN that Casemiro will be assessed by medical staff ahead of the game after the Brazilian player picked up an injury against Liverpool. Victor Lindelof missed the game at Anfield because of a minor injury.

The 7-0 defeat to Liverpool equalled United's worst-ever result, with their only other losses by seven goals coming against Blackburn Rovers in 1926, Aston Villa in 1930 and Wolves in 1931.

Following the match, Ten Hag branded his team's performance as "unprofessional," while defender Luke Shaw said United's standards had slipped since winning the Carabao Cup last week.