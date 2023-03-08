Steve Nicol pinpoints how Liverpool were able to embarrass Man United in their 7-0 thumping at Anfield. (1:29)

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst defended touching the iconic "This is Anfield" sign in the tunnel before his side's 7-0 thrashing against Liverpool by reaffirming his commitment to the club, adding he only did it to "to wind up" compatriot Virgil van Dijk.

Weghorst came under criticism from supporters after he was filmed reaching for the sign at the same time as Van Dijk on the way out to the pitch. The Burnley loanee said he knew "from the national team" that the Netherlands defender "always touches the sign."

"The only intention I had was to stop him touching it and wind him up," he said on an Instagram story.

The footage sparked criticism that Weghorst was not committed to United as supporters fumed following their 7-0 thumping at fierce rivals Liverpool. But the striker said he is "proud" to play for Erik ten Hag's side and that his "dedication" can not be questioned.

He added: "Normally I never react to media topics, but for this one it's worth it because you amazing Manchester United fans are important to me.

"As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United my dedication to this club can never be questioned.

"Sunday was a terrible day for all of us, we are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks. We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season."

Following their largest defeat in Premier League history, United will be looking to bounce back on Thursday when they welcome Real Betis to Old Trafford in the Europa League.