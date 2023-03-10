Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop say Man United put their 7-0 defeat vs. Liverpool in the rearview mirror with a Europa League win over Real Betis. (1:20)

Christian Eriksen will "definitely" play for Manchester United again this season, manager Erik ten Hag has said.

The midfielder has not featured since January after suffering an ankle ligament injury in a 3-1 win over Reading.

He was initially ruled out by the club until "late April or early May," raising the prospect he might have to wait until next season to return.

But Ten Hag is confident Eriksen will be able to play a part this season, although there is no timescale on any potential comeback.

"I think he will play [this season], yeah, definitely," Ten Hag said.

"But I can't tell now an expectation [of when]. I think his progress in the rehab is OK, is going according to plan, so we will definitely see him but not before the international break."

Ten Hag is also hopeful that Anthony Martial's injury problems will be over sooner rather than later, but the Dutchman said medical staff will be "cautious" because the striker has already suffered a number of setbacks.

Christian Eriksen suffered an ankle ligament injury against Reading on Jan. 28. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Martial has returned to training with the group and could return before the international break.

"I think all the time we had a good plan and it worked until now not always good," Ten Hag said. "He is on his way back, he's back in training but we will be cautious."

United bounced back from their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool with a 4-1 win over Real Betis on Thursday.

Ten Hag's side will look to consolidate their place in the top four when Southampton visit Old Trafford on Sunday, but he has warned his players every team near the bottom of the Premier League table are capable of causing shocks.

"We have seen two weeks ago Southampton beat Chelsea away, so we have to play an outstanding performance on Sunday to beat Southampton," Ten Hag said.

"At the bottom it's very close, so they will be front foot, they will be aggressive, they will do everything they can do to collect points here.

"So, we have to be 100% and give the best performance to beat them."