Manchester United have confirmed they will visit the United States this summer to play preseason matches and prepare the squad for the next campaign, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

ESPN reported last month that United will face Wrexham in San Diego in July. United did not specify in Wednesday's announcement when or where the exact location of each match will be held, but said that the programme will be revealed over the coming weeks.

"This will be our first visit to the U.S. for five years and everyone at the club is looking forward to it," United's football director John Murtough said.

"We know that Manchester United and the Premier League in general are growing in popularity across the U.S., so we are looking forward to building on this connection this summer."

Wrexham, meanwhile, are also in talks about a summer friendly with United's Premier League rivals Chelsea.