Man City thrashed Burnley on Saturday while Man United must beat Fulham to reach the FA Cup semifinals.

Manchester United could face Manchester City in the FA Cup final after the rival clubs avoided each other in the semifinal draw on Sunday.

United face Fulham in the quarterfinals on Sunday and the winners will play Brighton & Hove Albion, who beat League Two side Grimsby Town 5-0 on Sunday, at Wembley Stadium for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, City face Championship club Sheffield United, who beat Blackburn Rovers on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side face second-tier opposition for the second time in a row, after knocking out former club captain Vincent Kompany's Burnley with a 6-0 win on Saturday.

City have scored 14 goals without reply in their imperious FA Cup run so far, knocking out Chelsea and Premier League leaders Arsenal in the process.

United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to add to the Carabao Cup trophy he has already won in his debut season at Old Trafford. The Dutchman has the chance to win three pieces of silverware this campaign with the club also still in the Europa League.

Guardiola's side can also win three trophies this season. City face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals but are eight points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

The semifinals will be played at Wembley Stadium on April 22-23 with the final to be played on June 3.