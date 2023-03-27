Manchester United and Wrexham have announced they will play a friendly in San Diego this summer.

Erik ten Hag's team will play Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, at Snapdragon Stadium on July 25.

United said they will select a team that is "youth-focused" from the squad picked to prepare for the new season on their tour of the United States.

"This will be the first time the team has visited San Diego, and we are looking forward to playing in front of our passionate US fans at the Snapdragon Stadium," said John Murthough, United's football director. "Pre-season tours are always a great occasion to give opportunities for our most promising young Academy players to gain valuable experience in the first team environment, and this match against Wrexham AFC is a great example of that.

"Manchester United has a history of nurturing and promoting youth and this is a chance for not only Erik but also our US supporters to assess the homegrown talent that is developing within our academy, and hopefully to be able to say, 'I saw him here first,' if some of those players go on to establish themselves as first team regulars."

Wrexham are currently top of the National League, three points clear of Notts County with a game in hand. They have not played the Old Trafford side in a competitive game since 1995, an FA Cup tie that ended in a 5-2 victory for United.

"We're looking forward to being able to play in the United States for the first time in the club's history," said Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson. "The match against Manchester United is sure to be a memorable occasion at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego.

"The tour will be an excellent opportunity for us to prepare for the 2023-24 season, and the match against Manchester United will be a competitive fixture and a good test for us as we look ahead to the new campaign.

"We enjoy welcoming supporters from the US to the Racecourse Ground, and we're looking forward to being able to play in front of some of these new fans on American soil in the summer."