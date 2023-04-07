Christian Eriksen is ahead of schedule in his recovery from an ankle injury. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has said Christian Eriksen is in the squad to face Everton in the Premier League this weekend after recovering from an ankle injury.

Eriksen, 31, sustained the injury in a clumsy sliding tackle from Andy Carroll during the FA Cup fourth round victory over Reading in January.

Ten Hag confirmed Eriksen is ahead of schedule in his recovery and available to face relegation-threatened Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday as United continue their bid to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football next season.

However, United will be without left-back Luke Shaw, who picked up a muscle injury in the win over Brentford on Wednesday.

"Luke Shaw is not available for tomorrow. We have to see about the progress for the coming week, but the good news is Eriksen is back in training and he will be in the squad," Ten hag said in a news conference on Friday.

"I was so angry about the tackle. He was away, we felt we had lost him for the whole season, but he worked very well. The medical department did very well. He's now available for the final stages of the season.

"At first, it was a really bad tackle and a bad injury. He's ahead of schedule, so we're happy with that."