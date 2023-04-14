The ESPN FC crew react to Manchester United throwing away a 2-goal lead to Sevilla in the Europa League. (2:19)

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his foot, the club have confirmed.

Martinez was stretchered off during Thursday's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal and medical assessments on Friday confirmed the defender has fractured a metatarsal bone and will play no further part this season.

A club statement issued on Friday read: "Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

"However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season."

Lisandro Martinez will be a major absentee as Manchester United compete on multiple fronts for the rest of the season. Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

United have also confirmed that Martinez's centre-back partner, Raphael Varane, is also set for a spell on the sidelines after being forced off at half-time against Sevilla. The club say they expect the Frenchman to be out for "a few weeks."

Sources have told ESPN that Varane is likely to be out until at least May.

Erik ten Hag's injury problems are mounting with Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay also injured.

There is hope Shaw may be able to return for the trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday after missing the last two games.

Shaw's return would be a boost for Ten Hag, who could use the 27-year-old as a centre-back in the absence of Martinez and Varane. United also have club captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof available, although Maguire is suspended for the FA Cup semifinal against Brighton at Wembley on April 23.