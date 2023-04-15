Steve Nicol breaks down how Manchester United can compensate for the loss of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. (1:54)

How much will Man United miss Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane? (1:54)

American based investment firm Carlyle are interested in purchasing a minority stake in Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

Carlyle, which has assets of close to £300 billion, are among a number of companies in talks with Raine Group about investing in the Premier League club.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

According to sources, U.S.-based hedge fund Elliott Management and American investment group Ares Management Corporation are also interested.

Carlyle declined to comment when approached by ESPN.

United's owners, the Glazer family, announced in November they were looking at "strategic alternatives" which could include accepting investment or agreeing to a full sale.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani and INEOS, founded by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe have made public their offers to take over at Old Trafford.

Raine Group, the merchant bank overseeing the process on behalf of the Glazers, are inviting a third round of bids with a deadline set for April 28.

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus said his offer remains on the table but will not submit a new bid in the third round after describing the process as "a farce."

Sources have told ESPN that the Glazers value United at more than £6bn and that the second round did not produce an offer which matched their asking price.

Sources have told ESPN that the focus of the Glazers' strategic review is to find a way to meet the club's long-term capital investment needs, which includes the redevelopment of Old Trafford and improvements to United's Carrington training base.