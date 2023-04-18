Mark Ogden reports on the latest developments on the Glazers' intention to sell Manchester United. (2:18)

Ogden: Glazers could hold onto Manchester United for another decade (2:18)

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez said he has successfully undergone surgery after being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fractured metatarsal bone.

Martinez, who made 45 appearances for United this season in all competitions, was carried off the pitch during their 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

In a post on Instagram, Martinez said the operation "went really well" and that he was now focusing on recovery.

The 25-year-old's injury comes with United looking to cement third place in the Premier League and capture the Europa League and FA Cup titles.

United are also without Raphael Varane, who will be out for a multiple weeks through injury, meaning Ten Hag must make do with centre-backs Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.